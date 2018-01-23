Nawada, Jan 23 (PTI) The police today recovered body of an ex-legislator's nephew from a jungle in Bihar's Nawada district.

Station House officer (SHO) of Rajauli police station, Awadhesh Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Vidyasagar.

Vidyasagar a resident of Dhanbad, had come to his maternal uncle and BJP's former Rajauli MLA Kanhaiya Kumar's house at Hardiya village of the district, the SHO said.

Vidyasagar, 30, had gone to visit Sringirishi hill on the occasion of Basant Panchmi yesterday, he said His body was found from the jungle located one kilometre away from Hardiya village, SHO said and added that there are scars of whippings by belt on the body besides the mark of belt around his neck.

The reason behind the killing is not known and police are investigating the matter from all angles, the SHO added.

