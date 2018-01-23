morning one New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Scores of Dayal Singh College students and teachers today organised a public meeting against conversion of its evening college to a morning one and said accommodating 9,000 students in a five-acre campus was not possible.

One of the organisers of the event - 'Save Dayal Singh College' - Mayank, a student of History department, said there were not enough classrooms and accommodating so many students was causing inconvenience.

"The conversion has put 9,000 students into a 5 or 5.5 acre campus at the same time. Classes here are held in seminar hall and auditorium as we don't thave enough classrooms and study rooms. The library has 60 seats and playground is not big enough," he said.

In December last year, Dayal Singh Evening College was converted into morning one. There were over 3,000 students studying in the evening college.

The conversion, an organiser said, has put more strain on the already burdened infrastructure of the college as more than 5,000 to 6,000 students were already studying in the Dayal Singh Morning College.

The students also marched against the conversion on the campus and many former students of the Deshbandhu College also joined them.

Member of Academic Council of the Delhi University Sachin N, who also took part in the meeting, said bifurcation of an existing morning college campus into two morning colleges will be an irreparable loss to all students. PTI CPB TIR .

