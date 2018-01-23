commuters' woes New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Cold weather, coupled with light rain, fog and traffic restrictions in parts of the city spelt woes for commuters passing through central Delhi today, on a day the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade was held.

Pedestrians were the most affected as entry and exit to many metro stations in Lutyens' Delhi were restricted, forcing many to walk in rain to reach offices.

The ceremonial parade on January 26 is slated to begin at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

In view of the rehearsal today, vehicular movement on these roads were restricted as the parade passed through Rajpath.

On the Republic Day, entry and exit will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from midnight till 12.30 pm on January 26.

Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations will be closed for entry and exit from 8.45 am till 12.30 pm. These restrictions were in place today.

"I have my office near Patel Chowk, but since the metro exit was closed, I had to go to Rajiv Chowk metro station.

From there I had to walk to my office, but rain compounded the problem," said an official, who did not wish to be named.

Abhishek Kumar, another commuter, said, "Security drill we are aware of, but rain and cold weather made walking difficult." PTI KND SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.