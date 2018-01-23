Chandigah Jan 23 (PTI) Several parts of Punjab and Haryana today received light rains.

Ludhiana, Hisar, Patiala, Mohali, Bhiwani, Faridkot, Amritsar, Jind and Ambala were among the places that received rains.

Rains at this stage could be beneficial for wheat crop, experts said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, braved cold weather at 8.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, said an official of the MeT department.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather at 6.7, 6.4 and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively, upto four degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures of Bathinda and Faridkot were recorded at 4.8 and 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala' s minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal while Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their lows at 11.3, 8.5 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Minimum temperatures in Rohtak and Bhiwani settled at 11.6 and 11.4 degrees Celsius. PTI CHS DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.