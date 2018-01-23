Kohima, Jan 23 (PTI) The Naga Students's Association along with apex tribal bodies and civil societies today staged a rally here demanding solution to the Naga political issue before the Nagaland Assembly election on February 27.

The rally was spearheaded Naga Students's Association, apex studentsÂ’ body in the state. The Naga Hoho and Naga Mothers' Association (NMA) also participated in the rally.

On January 18, the Election Commission had announced that election to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly would be held on February 27.

Speaking in the rally, NSF president Kesosul Christopher Ltu said "the Naga peace process vis-a-vis political dialogue is an issue which is going to determine our future and if I and you do not have our say on this matter who else will?".

He claimed that all mass based Naga organisations had appealed to the Centre for solution and not election.

"Prior to the Election Commission declaring the election to the state Assembly, all the mass based Naga organisations voiced out in unison appealing upon the Centre for solution and not election. However, it all fell to deaf ears and creating room to seriously doubt the sincerity of the Centre," he said.

NMA secretary Lochumbeni Humtsoe said every Naga wants peace through solution of the Naga issue.

The aspiration of the Naga mothers is for permanent peace that will bring change and unity, she said.

She said "Today, Naga people is against the holding of election in Nagaland, NMA has also submitted a memorandum to the prime minister to postpone the electoral process for sometime till the peace talks is resolved".

Naga public wants solution and not election and it is imperative for all Nagas to resolve the issue as Naga issue is more important than election, she said.

The NMA secretary urged upon the political parties and aspiring candidates to refrain from contesting the elections by not filing the nominations to demonstrate that Nagas are serious and we want solution not election.

Naga Hoho general secretary Mutsikhoyo Yhobu said "20 years of peace process is very long, but Nagas have been patiently waiting for a settlement, which will be honourable and acceptable to both the Naga people and the Centre".

"Let us stand up to strengthen out movement showing our resentment," he appealed. PTI NBS RG .

