By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 22 (PTI) The opposition Democrats today reached an agreement with the Republicans to have a debate on immigration so as to end the ongoing federal government shutdown which lasted for three days.

The government is now most likely to reopen latest by tomorrow.

Lawmakers in the Senate and the House of Representatives were rushing through procedural legislative motions to fund the spending bill of federal government by a little over two weeks Â– 17 days to be precise Â– till February 8. PTI LKJ CPS .

