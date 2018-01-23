Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Ryan Reynolds is on board to star in and produce a new movie based on the murder-mystery board game "Clue".

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of "Deadpool" and its upcoming sequel, are in talks to reunite with Reynolds and pen the script, reported Deadline.

The film, which is not envisioned as a remake of the 1985 film, comes after Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort signed a three-year first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox Film.

The pact keeps the actor at the studio behind his signature "Deadpool" franchise. PTI SHD SHD .

