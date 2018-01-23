Seoul, Jan 23 (AFP) A South Korean appeals court today jailed former culture minister Cho Yoon-Sun for two years for her role in drawing up a blacklist of 10,000 artists seen as critical of ousted president Park Geun-Hye's government.

Cho had initially been acquitted in July and given only a suspended sentence on a minor related charge, prompting prosecutors to appeal. The higher court in Seoul also extended the prison term of Park's ex-chief of staff Kim Ki-choon from three years to four. (AFP) AJR .

