Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor Raima Sen, who is juggling between her schedules in Mumbai and Kolkata, said she only takes up roles that push her potential as an artist and gives us her considerable screen time.

Her last Bollywood outing 'Vodka Diaries' has already hit the theatres and the actor is now busy promoting her upcoming Bengali suspense thriller 'Kaya', helmed by director Rajib Choudhury.

"I play the character of Kaya, a mysterious woman who has a lot going around her," she said.

The film, largely shot in Meghalaya, has Kaushik Sen and Priyanka Sarkar in pivotal roles.

Asked about her experience in 'Vodka Diaries', the actor said she is happy to have shared screen space with Kay Kay Menon after 11 years. Sen was last seen with Menon in Reema Kagti's Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

The 38-year-old actor is also looking forward to her new film 'Sitara', portions of which will be shot in Coochbehar.

"I liked the script and instantly gave a nod to 'Sitara', which happens to be Churni Ganguli's second film," Sen said, adding that she has her hands full this year with three Hindi films and another Bengali venture in the pipeline.

Asked about her recent debut in web series 'Hello', the actor said she enjoyed working for the digital platform.

"It was easier for me to get into the skin of the character for the web series as, unlike a film, the shooting schedule was extensive and a good number of scenes were shot on a single day," she added. PTI SUS RMS .

