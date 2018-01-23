Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Through provocations emerging from the ideas of legendary architects, a new exhibition here seeks to investigate the contemporary modes and methods of architecture and space making practices in India.

'When is space?', a two-month long show that began on January 21, invites artists and architects to respond through spatial interventions at the Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK) here.

"Space here refers to the multi-scalar dimensions at which one thinks of architecture, from the idea of the universe, to collective institutional forms to the micro environments created around the self," curators Rupali Gupte and Prasad Shetty, said.

According to them, the show intends to converse with the ideas of Sawai Jai Singh and Charles Correa that produced the city of Jaipur and JKK.

The artworks created by over 30 artists raise questions like -- 'When is space?', and 'What does it take for space to happen?', in an attempt to put together a series of explorations in making space.

The works mobilise claims, construct narratives, recalibrate boundaries, by responding to contexts of economy and ecology and by interrogating the conventional processes that have produced space.

The exhibition features works by Abin Design Studio, Anagram Architects, Anthill Design, Anuj Daga, Architecture Brio, Aayojan School of Architecture, Bhagwati Prasad, Dhruv Jani, Dronah, Gigi Scaria, Mad(e) in Mumbai, M Pravat, Mancini, Mark Prime, Milind Mahale, Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, Parul Gupta, M/s Prabhakar Bhagwat Studio, among many others.

The show will come to an end on March 31. PTI TRS TRS .

