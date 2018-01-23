Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Legendary metal band Slayer have announced that their next world tour will also be their "final".

The California metal band have been mainstays of the scene since forming in 1981, and last released an album Â– 'Repentless', their twelfth studio LP Â– back in 2015.

The band made the announcement about their "final world tour" via a 30-second video shared on their official social media accounts.

"The end is near... Slayer to make its exit with one, final world tour," wording in the video read.

"Slayer's final North American tour dates coming." While Slayer have yet to reveal details about their last-ever touring schedule, the band did release a short teaser video today looking back on their career and promising that they will "make their exit with one final world tour".

