Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) Three persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a trailer truck in the Bhiwandi township here in the wee hours today, police said.

The victims were on way to Bhiwandi when the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler at Kawad Phata around 1 am, a police official said.

The three persons died on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies were sent to the IGM Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as Alag Nazir Hussain (23), Mohammad Anwar Ansari (20) and Samir Farooq Ansari (20), he said.

The Bhiwandi taluka police has registered offences against the unidentified truck driver under relevant IPC sections for causing death by negligence and rash driving, and also under the Motor Vehicles Act, he added. PTI COR GK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.