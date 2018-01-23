Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu unit of Aam Aadmi Party today staged a protest here against the disqualification of the party's 20 MLAs in Delhi for holding offices of profit.

State AAP convenor SAN Vasigaran led the agitation of party workers at Saidapet against the disqualification of the MLAs.

The protesters carried brooms, the party's symbol, at the protest.

Police said they briefly detained the agitating AAP workers.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on January 21 accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling AAP for holding offices of profit.

A notification issued by the law ministry had quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the EC, the 20 MLAs were disqualified.

The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner.

The 20 legislators, who later moved the Delhi High Court against their disqualification, yesterday withdrew their petitions challenging EC's recommendation, saying they would move fresh pleas on the matter. PTI SA VS .

