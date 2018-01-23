Diamond Harbour(WB), Jan 23 (PTI) Two persons, including a teenager, were killed in a motorbike accident in South 24 Parganas district today when their two-wheeler was hit by an oil tanker.

Five others, who were in two other motorcycles, were injured in the chain reaction that followed the collision, the police said.

None of the motorcycle borne persons were wearing helmets, the police said.

The accident took place at Shyampur on Budge Budge Trunk Road when the bikers and their friends were returning home, in three motorcycles, after visiting Saraswati puja pandals at Batanagar.

The injured were rushed to SSKM hospital, the police said.

The accident victims were identified as Nargis Khatun (14) and Brajen Das (45), the police said.

The driver of the oil tanker has been arrested, an officer of Maheshtala police station said. PTI COR MM .

