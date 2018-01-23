Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand police has said it will provide security to theatres screening the movie 'Padmaavat', in the wake of threats from various groups.

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi today said there are enough arrangements to tackle any untoward situation that might arise after the film's release.

Additional Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, has instructed the superintendents of all the districts to provide ample security to all the theatres in their area.

Kumar, in a letter to the police officers of the state, said the movie's release on January 25 may disrupt peace and they should make ample arrangements to tackle any situation.

On the other hand, the Secretary of Uttarakhand Cinema Association Suyash Agarwal has said that the movie would be released in the state only if the police provides theatres with adequate security.

There are nearly 50 theatres -- single screen and multi- screen -- in the state.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji has been facing stiff opposition from right-wing groups who claim historical inaccuracies in the movie.

The apex court has restrained states from banning the screening of the movie. PTI CORR CHT .

