United Nations, Jan 23 (PTI) The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the Kabul terror attack and urged its member countries to "bring to justice the perpetrators of the heinous attack".

In a presidential statement, the 15-membered body of UN underlined the "need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors" of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

It urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

In a statement, the Security Council President for the month of January, Kairat Umarov from Kazakhstan, said its members have condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 20.

At least 22 people were killed and 9 injured in the attack which was claimed by the Taliban.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, to the Government of Afghanistan and to other Governments whose nationals have been victims of the attack.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. PTI LKJ AJR .

