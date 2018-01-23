By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 23 (PTI) The US has asked Islamabad to immediately arrest or expel Taliban leaders who are carrying out terror activities across the border in Afghanistan and prevent them from using Pakistani territory to support its operations.

A White House statement on this regard came days after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a major terror attack at the Inter-Continental Hotel in Kabul that killed at least 22 people.

"We call on Pakistan to immediately arrest or expel the Taliban's leaders and prevent the group from using Pakistani territory to support its operations," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

"In Afghanistan, where terrorists attacked a hotel in Kabul, such attacks on civilians only strengthen our resolve to support our Afghan partners," Sanders said.

"We commend the swift and effective response of the Afghan security forces. Afghan forces, with our support, will continue to relentlessly pursue the enemies of Afghanistan, who also seek to export terror around the world," she said.

PTI

