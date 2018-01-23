By Barun Jha Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was at his wittiest best here today when he asked actress Cate Blanchett for a selfie publicly and immediately quipped that it may leave his children embarrassed, sending the audience into peals of laughter.

Khan is at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit here to receive the Crystal award along with Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John.

Receiving the award, Khan applauded Blanchett -- who was honoured with the award just before him -- for being the queen of billions of hearts, including his own.

He talked extensively about his social initiative, which he has named after his father, and the reason for the same.

The cine star also thanked his late mother, wife and his daughter for inspiring him.

After thanking the WEF for the award, Khan finished his speech with namaskar and 'Jai Hind'.

He was presented the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India".

Earlier in the day, he also posed in his signature open arm style right after reaching Davos.

Khan is the founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

The mega star has also been responsible for the creation of specialised children's hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment. PTI BJ RAM ABM .

