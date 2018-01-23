New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) All wholesale markets including bullion, metals, oils and oilseeds, kirana, sugar, dry fruits remained closed here today as traders observed a 'Delhi trade bandh'.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had called for a bandh to protest against ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city. PTI SUN KPS DP SDG MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.