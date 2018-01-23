Gurgaon, Jan 22 (PTI) Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' on January 25, Shree Rajput Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi today said here they would not allow screening of the film.

Karni Sena has been the most vociferous of the fringe groups opposing the period drama, alleging that historical facts were distorted in the movie.

The Haryana government said that it would implement the Supreme Court order that allows the screening of the movie.

"It is good if some theater owners do not want to screen the film, but those who want to, they will be provided full security," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all- India release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat -- all ruled by the BJP -- prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.

The apex court had also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or orders banning the screening of the movie.

During a meeting with the people of his community at Rajput Vatika here, Kalvi said, "We were not directed by the Supreme court. The apex court directed all states governments and not us. We are free to take our own decision and will protest against the screening of the film." "If screening of the film is not stopped, members of our community will not stop from demolishing screens in theatres," he said.

Kalvi also said if law-and-order situation arises in various states, Bhansali should be held responsible for it.

The movie, which was earlier titled "Padmavati", will now be released worldwide on January 25 with the new title suggested by the censor board.

Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was slated for release on December 1 last year but was postponed as the makers had not got a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), or the censor board, till then.

The film is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi. PTI CORR NSD .

