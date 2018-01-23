Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Hollywood star Idris Elba says he wants a female actor to portray iconic British spy James Bond.

While talking to Variety about his feature film directorial debut "Yardie" at the Sundance Film Festival, Elba, who has been dogged with Bond rumours for years, discussed the future of the British Secret Service agent.

"Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" Elba asked.

"It could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have Â— do something different with it, why not?" Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is once again set to star in the spy series, with the 25th installment scheduled to hit theaters in 2019. PTI SHD SHD .

