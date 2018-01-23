Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Following is the combined weather summary of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, issued by Nagpur Regional Meteorological Centre here today.

Summary: Dry weather prevailed over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

No large change In maximum and minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Maximum temperatures were above normal over Madhya Pradesh and normal over Vidarbha , Chhattisgarh while minimum temperatures were above normal over West Madhya Pradesh and normal over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Akola and Washim recorded highest maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius and Mandla recorded minimum temperature of 06.6 degrees Celsius Chief amount of rainfall: Madhya Pradesh:-NIL, Chhattisgarh :-NIL.

Vidarbha :-- Nil.

Forecast: No significant change in maximum temperature over Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and thereafter likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C.

No significant change in maximum temperature over Chhattisgarh during next 3 days.

Local weather forecast: Hazy sky.

Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Farmer's bulletin: Dry weather very likely to prevail over Vidarbha Out look: Dry weather very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. PTI SPM KRK .

