The year 2017 turned out to be a memorable year for Kollywood, where close to 190 Tamil films released. Just like the previous year, 2017 also proved to be a healthy one for Tamil film industry.

What makes the year a noteworthy one is the fact that other than the high production value films, numerous small budget films with no big names also tasted stupendous success. This gave a clear indication that any content driven film will always be accepted by the Tamil audience.

Star of the year

Similar to the previous year 2016, this year also entirely belonged to 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi. The talented actor had four releases (this does not include the special appearance in Katha Nayagan) in 2017. Hardly can one find a top-notch actor having as many releases in a single year in the recent past.

Vijay Sethupathi's kicked-off the year with a bang, providing back-to-back successful ventures (Kavan and Vikram Vedha). Though his success streak was halted with the failure of Puriyatha Puthir, he yet again rose immediately with 'Karuppan' which released the very same month.

Vijay Sethupathi yet again proved to be a bankable star of small-time production houses. He is set to have another eight movies (which includes one in Telegu) releasing next year. Will he be able to recreate the same success next year? One will definitely have to wait and see.

Here are the top 10 movies:

Special Mention: Maanagaram, Meyaadha Maan, Aval, Aramm, Maragadha Naanayam, Pa Paandi, Taramani