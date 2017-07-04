Groups of blood-thirsty mobs have been striking fear in the hearts of minorities for a couple of years now, as they've gone about lynching or attacking people, especially Muslims and Dalits, in the name of so-called cow protection.

According to indiaspend.com (a data journalism site), 86% of those dead in cow-related violence since 2010 are Muslim and 97 per cent of the attacks took place after 2014.

Here is a timeline that highlights the violence unleashed in the past six months, from January to June of 2017, in which people have been beaten to death or have sustained injuries in attacks by mobs.