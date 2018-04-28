Mysuru: Election commission officials stall Dalit groups' seminar; may take action against organizer after verifying event footage

PAVAN MV By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The election commission officials stalled a seminar on 'Save Constitution' which was organized by the Federation of Progressive Dalit Organizations at Mysuru in Karnataka on Saturday.

During the program when Kannada Development Authority chairman SG Siddaramaiah was delivering his speech, the EC officials arrived at the spot and ordered them to cancel the seminar immediately, irritated members of the FPDO opposed it intensely and demanded to not cancel the program. The EC officials clarified to the organizers that they had not taken permission from the EC nor from the police department to organize this seminar.

"The election complaint authority got the complaint about this program, so we stalled this program, the video footage of this program will be verified, if the organizers have violated the rules, we will take action against them," said an EC official.

The officials even denied permission for organizers to serve the food prepared for those who attended the seminar and later after the organizers requested the officials, food was allowed.

This seminar was organized as part of birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar, Basavanna and Buddha.

Earlier socialist PA Mallesh after inaugurating the seminar said "On April 16, we asked the EC to give permission to conduct this seminar, but they denied it, but they give permission to politicians who can gather lakhs of people to conduct the programs. Even police didn't give permission to conduct our seminar, but we have informed police of conducting the seminar."

During his speech, Mallesh spoke against BJP and appreciated Congress, he said "I think Narendra Modi is the prime minister (PM) BJP party, but not for the nation, as a PM he talks only about BJP," Mallesh said BJP has taken away the freedom from the people, this party has been spoiling and killing Dalits and minorities, many rapes are happening in the country. "Don't vote for BJP, let us teach them a lesson. Vote for Congress."

Later writer K Marulasiddappa mentioned that union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde had said that he will change the constitution. "This is a big conspiracy done by Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah." He condemned the suspension of University of Mysore's professors P Maheshchandra Guru, chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and Arvind Malagatthi of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies. Marulasidappa said "Why these professors should not participate in political programs?"

The professors had recently participated in a seminar organized by Congress supporters.

During the seminar Dinesh Amin Mattu said "We all should save the constitution, we should be aware who is in favor of constitution and who is against the constitution during this election times. Congress is the appropriate party to save the constitution."

Actor Prakash Rai also known as Prakash Raj was supposed to attend this program, but he couldn't attend due to some unknown reasons.

Alagodu Shivakumar, district convenor of Dalita Sangarsha Samiti (DSS), thinker Kalegowda Nagawara, and KS Shivaramu, state president of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike were present in the program.