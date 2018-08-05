Home Specials

For BJP veteran warhorses, age is just another number

BJP sources said the party would leave it to the seniors if they want to contest the next elections or opt out of the race.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah (PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several BJP veterans such as L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan can hope to get a party ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with BJP president Amit Shah clarifying that the age ceiling of 75 years was only for posts in the government and not for contesting elections.

Putting all speculation to rest, Shah said in an exclusive interview that age was not the criterion for contesting elections. The BJP currently has 13 Lok Sabha members who have crossed the 75 years age bar.

“Some of the MPs who have crossed 75 years have consistently been winning elections and enjoy formidable goodwill among the people. If they stay in the electoral fray they could influence neighbouring parliamentary constituencies. This could benefit the party at a time when the saffron outfit is gearing up for a fierce electoral battle,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The 13 BJP veterans still have significant political influence and the party can hope to exploit this in the Lok Sabha elections.

Take the case of Kalraj Mishra. He quit the Union Cabinet when he crossed 75 but he is seen as the Brahmin face of the party in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is bracing to face a united Opposition in the general elections.

In Himachal Pradesh, former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar was a key campaigner in the State Assembly elections last year when the BJP wrested power from the Congress.

Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav, who was conferred the best parliamentarian award this week, has been the BJP’s mainstay in arguing its case in Lok Sabha debates on the rural sector.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is learnt to be readying to contest again from Indore constituency with her aides stressing that she continues to hold enough clout in the region to swing electoral outcomes in the favour of the BJP.

But, all the 13 BJP seniors may not get renomination with party sources saying that Bhola Singh, elected from Begusarai constituency in Bihar, may fail to get the party high command’s nod.

