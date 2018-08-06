Home Specials

E-transaction rip-off value up by over 350 per cent

Case count of e-transaction frauds involving more than Rs 1 lakh jumped by over 100 per cent and the value of the loss by over 350 per cent in just two years.

Published: 06th August 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A man counts Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from State Bank of India ATM in Kolkata, India | (File | Reuters)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the big push towards digital transaction ever since demonetisation happened, it would be sobering to note that the case count of e-transaction frauds involving more than Rs 1 lakh jumped by over 100 per cent and the value of the loss by over 350 per cent in just two years.

According to the latest RBI data, while the total number of such frauds was 1,191 in 2015-16, it rose to 1,372 the next year and leapt to 2,488 in 2017-18. The money involved in such frauds was about Rs 40.20 crore in 2015-16, Rs 43.18 crore the next fiscal and more than tripled to Rs 149.62 crore in 2017-18.

Most of the cases were registered in a few states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the first three months of this financial year (April-June 2018-19) alone, 661 cases of frauds involving Rs 34.36 crore have been registered.

Just the other day, it was announced that incentive on cashless payment at fuel vends would stay, though at a reduced level. The government has also been incentivising the use of its digital platform, BHIM. On Saturday last, the Goods and Services Tax Council cleared a pilot project to offer 20% cashback of the GST paid on business-to-consumer transactions using RuPay and BHIM platforms, with to a cap of Rs 100 per transaction.

For their part, officials said cyber security threats are reviewed continuously and necessary measures taken to strengthen cyber resilience. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the ministry of IT monitors India’s cyberspace and sends out alerts.

 

Year No of e-transactions frauds Amount involved (in lakh)
2015-16 1191 4020.12
2016-17 1372 4318.48
2017-18 2488 14962.55
2018-19 (April—June) 661 3436.84

 

States Having Maximum cases

States  No. of frauds
Maharashtra 784
Haryana 419
Delhi 257
Tamil Nadu 222
Karnataka 160

 

 

 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E transactions frauds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta