Home Specials

11-km rivulet pipeline ends veternary college’s water woes

The College of Veterinary Sciences, Proddatur has, since its inception, not conducted a single laboratory session.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The College of Veterinary Sciences, Proddatur has, since its inception, not conducted a single laboratory session. When asked why by inspecting officials, authorities concerned have a simple answer: Lack of water.

According to college staffers, local authorities have, so far, been providing water in tankers for hostel and kitchen needs. Canned water was bought for drinking purposes. The long fight for water is finally coming to an end as an 11-km pipeline has been laid to draw water from a nearby rivulet to meet the needs of the college. Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University vice-chancellor Y Hari Babu tells Express the pipeline would be inaugurated in the third week of August.

It was not an easy task, says the VC who took the initiative to get the pipeline laid as it passes through private, government and municipal lands, meaning the university had to knock on several doors to make it a reality. “Finally, we got permission from the government to dig two borewells at the bed of the rivulet to draw water. An exclusive electric line and pump-set have been installed at the bank of the rivulet,” Hari Babu said. The students of the college are now a happy lot as practical classes can be conducted on campus.
College authorities have for ten years struggled with the dearth of water on campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veterinary Sciences College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games