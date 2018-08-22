11-km rivulet pipeline ends veternary college’s water woes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The College of Veterinary Sciences, Proddatur has, since its inception, not conducted a single laboratory session. When asked why by inspecting officials, authorities concerned have a simple answer: Lack of water.

According to college staffers, local authorities have, so far, been providing water in tankers for hostel and kitchen needs. Canned water was bought for drinking purposes. The long fight for water is finally coming to an end as an 11-km pipeline has been laid to draw water from a nearby rivulet to meet the needs of the college. Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University vice-chancellor Y Hari Babu tells Express the pipeline would be inaugurated in the third week of August.

It was not an easy task, says the VC who took the initiative to get the pipeline laid as it passes through private, government and municipal lands, meaning the university had to knock on several doors to make it a reality. “Finally, we got permission from the government to dig two borewells at the bed of the rivulet to draw water. An exclusive electric line and pump-set have been installed at the bank of the rivulet,” Hari Babu said. The students of the college are now a happy lot as practical classes can be conducted on campus.

College authorities have for ten years struggled with the dearth of water on campus.