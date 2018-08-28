Common sentiment: How’s government going to use money?

Rajesh Abraham By

KOCHI:Money is pouring into the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) from across the world. The CM’s ‘salary challenge’ urging people to contribute a month’s salary for the flood victims has touched a chord among the global Malayali community. However, the common sentiment that is emerging and one that finds resonance across the board is that the government should be equally transparent about how this money is getting utilised.

This demand for accountability is getting stronger by the hour and many have openly started posting this on the social media, saying they are willing to donate a month’s salary, provided the state government builds into the system a number of credibility parameters.

“There should be a scientifically designed scorecard with proper budgets on various projects, prepared by various departments and experts. Every detail should be put up on the portal, including e-tendering process; who has won the tender and at what price. There should also be timelines for the execution of the projects,” said Vivek Govind, partner, Varma & Varma.

According to C J George, MD, Geojit Financial Services, the donation portal of CMDRF gives daily updates on the funds collected. Similarly, it should also provide the details of the fund utilisation so that the entire process does not create a controversy later.

“The CM’s appeal to contribute a month’s salary is getting a good response. If the website also shows the details of where the money is spent, it’ll inspire more people to contribute to the flood-relief fund,” he said. “There’s every chance the people who contributed their one month’s salary start asking questions after one year,” he felt.

‘People have right to know where the money has been spent’

According to the CMDRF portal, a total of Rs 714. 2 crore has been collected as on Monday.Govind said the public has the right to know where the money has been spent and how much on each project.

“There should be a concurrent audit of the projects undertaken through the CM Relief Fund. On big projects, there should also be a monthly audit to ensure that all parameters are complied with. He said there should also be ‘liquidation damages’, wherein each project is monitored every 60 days to see if there is delay in execution and a penalty is deducted from the contractor for it.“All these details should be available to the public at the click of a mouse,” said Govind. George said the government should provide the overseas Malayalees and even wealthy individuals the opportunity to participate directly in the ‘rebuild Kerala’ exercise.

“For instance, the NRKs can be offered a project to build a clutch of houses for the flood-hit people in one ward. Or to meet the educational expense in a family or even buying a cow for a villager. There will be a big participation for such projects where they can directly involve and monitor,” he said.

However, the head of a renowned business house said the Communist government would not allow such direct involvement in people-centric activities. “The LDF government would always want its direct control over any such activities,” he said.