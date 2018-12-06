59th Kerala school Kalolsavam: Here are the major venues hosting Asia's biggest youth festival

By Online Desk

Alappuzha, fondly called the "Venice of the East", will host the 59th edition of the Kerala school youth festival, where around 14000 teenage-talents of the state will compete for glory. Following the devastations caused by the flood, the education department is organising this edition of the event without much panache or fanfare. Here is a route guide to the major venues of the Kalolsavam, which is spread across various educational institutions of the beach town.