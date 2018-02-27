So Long Superstar...! Sridevi (1963-2018)

‘Icon’, ‘legend’, ‘great’… These are praises commonly thrown about in eulogies. For once, in the case of Sridevi, these will all be relevant descriptions. Her passing away comes as a bolt from the blue, a rude shock that will take time to sink in.But one thing is for sure. It makes our age feel more pronounced and has robbed some colour of the snapshots in our memory.