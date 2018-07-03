Andhra Pradesh: Convicts plan to knock doors of High Court seeking remission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unlike previous years, the state government this year went tough against the life convicts by denying remission to two third of the convicts recommended by the officials of the department of prisons.

Out of all the 149 life convicts recommended by the officials, the government issued orders freeing only 49 of them. This came as a dismay to those convicts pinned hopes on walking free out of jails and are gearing up to knock the doors of the High Court challenging the decision of the government.

Though, it coming as a routine process for the state level committee to go ahead with accepting the recommendations submitted by the prisons department, this time, the committee consisting of Home Department Principal Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General of Department of Prisons learnt to have went through the judgement copies of each and every convict recommended for remission and denied it to those convicts committed brutal murders.

As per the policy decision taken up by the government for grant of special remission to life-convicted prisoners, who had been convicted for offences against laws relating to matters to which the executive power of the state extends on the occasion of Republic Day, 2018, the government issued guidelines to department of prisons on January, 23, 2018. Usually, the process begins in November itself.

Thus, the entire exercise of selecting the convicts eligible for remission and the subsequent review of the Standing Committee delayed and the order with regard to sanctioning of remission for 49 convicts released in the second week of June. The government supposed to release those convicts having good conduct on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26. But, the delay right from the Home department sending guidelines to the departments of prions and the latter taking about three months for submitting the list of lifetime convicts eligible for release under remission led to the delay.

However, the in depth review by the Standing Committee caused dismay to several convicts. An officials of the department Prisons told TNIE that there were no instances of the standing committee rejecting the recommendations made by them.

"We have thoroughly followed all the guidelines issued by the government in selecting the convicts eligible for getting remission and submitted the list to government. But, the committee,w which usually approve the entire list or rejecting a few names, this time, seems done a lot of exercise and rejected remission to 100 against the total 149 total recommended convicts,'' the official said.

Another official said that there are chances for those life convicts found place in the recommendation list to walk free out of jail in case of approaching court.

"As per the guidelines issued to us, we only considered whether the person to be recommended for remission is a life convict or not and matching the other guidelines. But, will not go through the judgement copy. But, the committee went through the judgement copy of each and every convict recommended for remission. After observed those involved in brutal murders like cutting the body into pieces after murder and such grave incidents rejected remission for such persons,'' he said.

Stating that advocates on behalf of the convicts moving to High Court challenging the government order, another official said that the court verdict will come in favour of the convicts as the mode of selection made based on the guidelines issued by the government. The government order will not stand in court except causing delay in release of convicts, the chances of the convicts remaining to prisons are bleak, the official observed.