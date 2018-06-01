A fresh chapter opens for children of Adivasis, migrant workers

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As schools reopen on Friday, 100 children from a completely different background will join their counterparts from socially and financially sound families. These children, some first-time school goers and some school dropouts, were identified during a survey conducted by the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) in association with the Asha and Kudumbashree workers, juvenile police, Childline, CWC, NHM, DCPU and other authorities.

According to Sajoy George, SSA, district project officer, during the survey 100 such children were identified. “The survey was conducted under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act that came into being on April 1, 2010. It is being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, which began on May 21 and ended on May 31, around 100 children were identified. These children, hailing from the migrant and the adivasi communities, have been admitted to schools and will begin their academic pursuit on June 1,” he said.

“It is not an easy endeavour,” said Jyothish P, SSA district programme officer. “We are trying to assimilate data and information on people who never stay in one place for more than one or two months. Recently, a project officer, who happened to go to the Metro station at Aluva, came across a group of nomads from Bengaluru, who were selling balloons and bags on the road. There were many children among them. When the officer approached them for enroling their kids in school, their response was not very heartening. The officer tried to tell the benefits of enrolling their kids in schools. But they told us that the children are already enrolled in the schools in Bengaluru and since they won’t be here for long,” said Jyothish.

The second phase of the survey will be held from June 11 to 21. According to Sajoy, children between the age of 7 and 14 were the targets.“SSA has implemented a lot of projects. It has appointed Vidya volunteers in 18 schools that have around 10 migrant children on their rolls. Besides this, in the Adivasi regions like Kuttampuzha and Vengoor panchayats, SSA has set up 10 Uru Vidyalayas and are being run by volunteers.

The Vidya volunteers in the district are helping these students in all their academic needs,” he said, adding the district administration also provides support under the Roshini project.