BJP bracing for three-front electoral battle in 2019

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections setting out to be a new game altogether and much distinct from the 2014 polls, the BJP is bracing for electoral battles on three fronts. BJP strategists are banking on poll plans of wresting support base in West Bengal and Odisha, penetrating 130 Lok Sabha seats in southern states and consolidating strongholds in traditional areas.

“The 2019 general elections will be a new game altogether and will be fought on fresh terms. The 2014 success is in the past, besides not being relevant in changed situations. The prospects of Opposition unity are realities which are fast dawning. The BJP will meet up with the new challenge and accordingly strategise,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The Opposition unity is seemingly shaping up with speed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, which together account for 108 Lok Sabha seats, besides giving 90 to BJP’s kitty of 282 in the 2014 general elections.

“The first front for the BJP to battle out will be in West Bengal and Odisha, accounting for 63 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP will be in a position to absorb political spaces, besides leaders and workers who are against the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in West Bengal and Odisha, respectively,” added the BJP functionary.

The BJP will soon spearhead campaign on the second front accounting for 130 Lok Sabha seats in southern states, with principal focus on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. “BJP will not be drawn into the narrative of injustice to Andhra being attempted by Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu. Now that BJP is free of bond with ruling TDP, a number of Congress leaders with bases on grounds will switch ranks to help project the BJP as a formidable force in Andhra. The inner contradictions of the Congress-JD (S) alliance will boost BJP’s prospects in Karnataka, while the party will make steady gains in Telangana,” said the BJP strategist.

BJP leaders claimed traditional competitive politics between JD (S) and Congress would unleash exodus of disgruntled leaders.

The BJP is also counting on aggressive polarisation of support bases against political rivals’ attempts to gang up against Narendra Modi in northern and western states.