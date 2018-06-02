Home Specials

Chennai: Licence, RCs to be home delivered soon

In a few months, one can get vehicle registration certificates (RC), vehicle permits, driving licence and other transport documents delivered right at their doorstep.

CHENNAI: In a few months, one can get vehicle registration certificates (RC), vehicle permits, driving licence and other transport documents delivered right at their doorstep. The transport department has decided to convert the entire process online.

It has been learnt that a coordination meeting between India Post and transport officials has been scheduled in the next couple of days to finalise the modalities. In a bid to convert RTO offices paperless, the department launched registration of vehicle services through Vahan 4.0, an upgraded integrated software at Chennai West (K K Nagar) and Chennai South (Tiruvanmiyur) RTO offices on Friday.

Online registration of vehicles is to get extended to all 17 RTOs in Chennai by the end of this month. The upgraded software (https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/), developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will make all transport services, including issuance  of driving licence, RCs for new vehicle, transfer of vehicle, fitness certificate, change of address, name change and permit online. All  service charges and taxes would be paid online.

“While purchasing new vehicles or transferring a vehicle, the dealer or the vehicle owner should fill the application online and upload documents. Service charge and road taxes also should be paid online. As the application gets scrutinised and processed online, all transport related information across the country will come under one umbrella,” said a senior transport official.

“We are studying possibilities to incorporate change in the software for delivering the documents at home. The applicants have to bear the expenses charged by the postal department and  it will be included in the online application fee,” an official explained.

