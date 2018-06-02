Home Specials

Happy birthday Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraja: 11 songs from the 11 films the doyens collaborated on

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are celebrating their birthdays today, 2 June.

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

(Grpahics | Vijesh CK)

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Manirathnam are celebrating their birthdays today. (Graphics | Vijesh CK)

By Online Desk

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are celebrating their birthdays today. While Ilaiyaraja, the five-time national award-winning music composer was born 2 June 1943 as Gnanathesikan, Manirathnam who has enriched mainstream cinema with technically brilliant as well thrilling onscreen sagas like 'Nayagan' was born on 2 June 1956.

Raja and Mani Ratnam first collaborated for the Kannada film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi' and it continued till the 1991 super-hit, 'Thalapathy'.

Here are 11 songs from the 11 movies the two worked together.

 

1. Pallavi Anupallavi (1983)

Mani Ratnam made his directorial debut with this Kannada film. The film also marked the Kannada debut of actor Anil Kapoor. 

2. Unaroo (1984)

Unaroo remains the only Malayalam film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film starred Mohanlal and Sukumaran in lead roles. Mohanlal would later work with Mani Ratnam in 'Iruvar' (1997). 

3. Pagal Nilavu (1985)

4. Idaya Kovil (1985)

5. Mouna Ragam (1986)

6. Nayagan (1987)

A powerful performance by Kamal Haasan backed with Ilaiyaraja's heart touching music, 'Nayagan' is considered one of the classics of Indian cinema.

7. Agni Natchathiram (1988)

Music Director Ilaiyaraja giving notes to his crew while composing music for a
film | Express Photo. 

8. Geethanjali (1989)

9. Anjali (1990)

10. Chatriyan (1990)

11. Thalapathi (1991)

Mani Ratnam would later collaborate with AR Rahman after 'Thalapathy', the only other musician he worked with other than Ilaiyaraaja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ilaiyaraja Nayagan Ilaiyaraaja Pallavi Anu Pallavi Happy birthday ilaiyaraja Happy birthday Maniratnam Mani Ratnam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 