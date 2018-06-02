Happy birthday Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraja: 11 songs from the 11 films the doyens collaborated on

By Online Desk

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are celebrating their birthdays today. While Ilaiyaraja, the five-time national award-winning music composer was born 2 June 1943 as Gnanathesikan, Manirathnam who has enriched mainstream cinema with technically brilliant as well thrilling onscreen sagas like 'Nayagan' was born on 2 June 1956.

Raja and Mani Ratnam first collaborated for the Kannada film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi' and it continued till the 1991 super-hit, 'Thalapathy'.

Here are 11 songs from the 11 movies the two worked together.

1. Pallavi Anupallavi (1983)

Mani Ratnam made his directorial debut with this Kannada film. The film also marked the Kannada debut of actor Anil Kapoor.

2. Unaroo (1984)

Unaroo remains the only Malayalam film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film starred Mohanlal and Sukumaran in lead roles. Mohanlal would later work with Mani Ratnam in 'Iruvar' (1997).

3. Pagal Nilavu (1985)

4. Idaya Kovil (1985)

5. Mouna Ragam (1986)

6. Nayagan (1987)

A powerful performance by Kamal Haasan backed with Ilaiyaraja's heart touching music, 'Nayagan' is considered one of the classics of Indian cinema.

7. Agni Natchathiram (1988)

Music Director Ilaiyaraja giving notes to his crew while composing music for a

film | Express Photo.

8. Geethanjali (1989)

9. Anjali (1990)

10. Chatriyan (1990)

11. Thalapathi (1991)

Mani Ratnam would later collaborate with AR Rahman after 'Thalapathy', the only other musician he worked with other than Ilaiyaraaja.