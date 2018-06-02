Happy birthday Manirathnam and Ilaiyaraja: 11 songs from the 11 films the doyens collaborated on

By Online Desk

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Manirathnam are celebrating their birthdays today. While Ilaiyaraja, the five time national award winning music composer wasborn 2 June 1943 as Gnanathesikan, Manirathnam who has enriched mainstream cinema with technically brilliant as well thrilling onscreen sagas like 'Nayagan' was born on 2 June 1956.

Raja, and Manirathnam first collaborated for the Kannada film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi' and it continued till the 1991 super-hit, 'Thalapathy'.

Here are 11 songs from the 11 movies the two worked together.

1. Pallavi Anu Pallavi

2. Unaroo

3. Pagal Nilavu

4. Idaya Kovil

5. Mouna Ragam

6. Nayagan

7. Agni Natchathiram

8. Geethanjali

9. Anjali

10. Chatriyan

11. Thalapathi

Manirathnam would later collaborate with AR Rahman after 'Thalapathy', the only other musician he worked with other than Ilaiyaraaja.