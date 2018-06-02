Home Specials

Happy birthday Manirathnam and Ilaiyaraja: 11 songs from the 11 films the doyens collaborated on

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Manirathnam are celebrating their birthdays today, 2 June.

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mani Ratnam at London Film Festival.

By Online Desk

Two of Indian cinema's favourites artists, musician Ilaiyaraja and filmmaker Manirathnam are celebrating their birthdays today. While Ilaiyaraja, the five time national award winning music composer wasborn 2 June 1943 as Gnanathesikan, Manirathnam who has enriched mainstream cinema with technically brilliant as well thrilling onscreen sagas like 'Nayagan' was born on 2 June 1956.

Raja, and Manirathnam first collaborated for the Kannada film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi' and it continued till the 1991 super-hit, 'Thalapathy'.

Here are 11 songs from the 11 movies the two worked together.

 

1. Pallavi Anu Pallavi

2. Unaroo

3. Pagal Nilavu

4. Idaya Kovil

5. Mouna Ragam

6. Nayagan

7. Agni Natchathiram

8. Geethanjali

9. Anjali

10. Chatriyan

11. Thalapathi

Manirathnam would later collaborate with AR Rahman after 'Thalapathy', the only other musician he worked with other than Ilaiyaraaja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ilaiyaraja Ilaiyaraaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi