Home Specials

Kolkata’s ‘green cabbie’ offers comics to kids

Immensely popular on social media by Facebook name ‘Bapi Green Taxi’, cab driver says his initiative is to encourage children to read more of comics and other books and stay away from smartphones.

Published: 19th May 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay Chakraborty | EPS

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kolkata’s environment sensitive cab driver Dhananjay Chakraborty, who grabbed eyeballs five years ago by growing grass on the roof of his ambassador taxi, has now begun distributing Bengali children’s comics to passengers, especially the tiny ones, riding with him.

Immensely popular on social media by Facebook name ‘Bapi Green Taxi’, cab driver says his initiative is to encourage children to read more of comics and other books and stay away from smartphones.
 
“The idea of offering Bengali comics of ‘Batul the great’, ‘Handa Bhonda’ and ‘Nonte Fonte’ came to me when I once asked a child passenger whether he had heard about these characters and he replied in negative while scrolling through his smartphone. I was utterly disappointed as we middle-aged people and even the 90s generation grew up reading these comics. Since then, I vowed to attempt to make this small change,” he said.
  
While the dashboard of his taxi has been turned into a bookshelf, comics are neatly stacked on the back seat of the taxi. “Doesn’t matter whether you are riding for five kilometers or 15 kilometers, any passenger can read the comics and the books on the way,” he added. Apart from offering to read the books, passengers can also buy books from his cab at a discount.

Apart from his first taxi, Chakraborty has now launched another taxi which has been generously painted with caricatures of Kolkata icons and sensitisation slogans by artists impressed with his initiative.

“I was blown away when I first sat in this taxi. My children were first introduced to the world of Bengali comics from this unique taxi,” passenger Nandini Dasgupta said.

“The ambience inside the taxi gives a relaxed and cozy feeling. I have not seen many taxi drivers who are so innovative,” said another passenger Rajiv Burman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bapi Green Taxi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ceasefire gives political process a chance, says former Hizbul Mujahideen commander

National Rural Livelihood Mission spurs women empowerment, but not income

Engineers take the Humanities route to crack civil service examinations

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex