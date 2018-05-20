Home Specials

Ceasefire gives political process a chance, says former Hizbul Mujahideen commander

Zafar Akbar Bhat, who was Hizbul Mujahideen commander for central Kashmir when the terror group declared a ceasefire in July 2000, that was reciprocated by the Centre, speaks to TNIE.

Published: 20th May 2018

Zafar Akbar Bhat, former Hizbul Mujahideen commander for central Kashmir

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Ramzan ceasefire announced by the Centre has brought hope to Kashmiris who have been witnessing strife since 1989. The earlier two ceasefires, in July-August 2000 and November 2000-May 2001, were not successful. Zafar Akbar Bhat, who was Hizbul Mujahideen commander for central Kashmir when the terror group declared a ceasefire in July 2000, that was reciprocated by the Centre, told TNIE: “Ceasefire is a win-win situation for all. It does not mean surrender, victory or defeat for any party. You are giving peace a chance, which can lead to a political process.”

Zafar says the groundwork was done immediately after Kargil War. However, the ceasefire lasted for just 18 days as the Hizbul leadership attached conditions for the ceasefire’s continuation.

“Unfortunately the ceasefire was sabotaged by anti-peace elements,” said Zafar. In November 2000, the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government announced a unilateral Ramzan ceasefire and extended it till May 31, 2001. Zafar said Hizbul did not respond because it came immediately after the first failed.

In an apparent reference to Hurriyat leaders, Zafar said, “Leadership needs to be visionary.”  

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have termed the ceasefire a “cruel joke”. After their rejection, there is little chance of Hizbul reciprocating positively to the ceasefire. 

Imran Rahi, former deputy chief of Hizbul from 1990-1992, says the ceasefire is a temporary phase but results can be good. “In order to make it last, the government should create a conducive atmosphere for talks,” Rahi said India should start a dialogue with Pakistan after taking Kashmiri political and militant leadership into confidence.  

When asked what would be his suggestion to the militants, Rahi said, “Dialogue is a better option than the gun”.

