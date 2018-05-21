Home Specials

Niti Aayog’s roadmap to give robust base to National Health Protection Scheme

While the Ayushman Bharat scheme is likely to be rolled out on October 2, the think tank, sources said, is keen to give a major boost to the health infrastructure in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP pinning high hopes on Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), the Niti Aayog has begun inter-ministerial deliberations to find ways to help set up 100 hospitals with private players in Tier-II and Tier-III across the country.

“The plan is to set up 100 hospitals in smaller cities, which will help the health insurance scheme get a firm architecture. These hospitals can help patients get local health care in place of travelling to bigger cities for secondary and tertiary health services. The think tank panel is seeking active participation of the private players in setting up 100 hospitals,” said a senior official of the Niti Aayog.

The panel is also looking at the issue of availability of land in Tier-II and Tier-III cities for the proposed hospitals. “We are holding inter-ministerial consultations to address various issues involved in setting up 100 hospitals, including land, which may be provided to the private institutions to set up health facilities at par with what is available in bigger cities,” added the official.

The cities with a population of 50,000-1,0000 are classified as Tier-II, while those with 20,000-50,000 are Tier-III.

“The success of NHPS will depend on the availability of secondary and tertiary healthcare near the habitations of the patients. Once the 100 new hospitals come up, they will make the scheme more popular among the people, besides cutting down the costs of the government and patients as well,” said the official.

Incidentally, the fourth governing council consisting of all the CMs is also being called next month in which the Centre is likely to solicit the cooperation of state governments for expeditious implementation of the NHPS, besides enlisting support in creating a robust architecture, sources added.

