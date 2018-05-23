Nipah virus nips season plan of tour operators, hotels in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the bats are sucking the juice out of the tourism industry in Kerala. The Nipah virus scare has many tourists either cancelling or postponing their trips to the state, leaving the travel operators a worried lot. According to Sijo Marvel, president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Kerala chapter, many hotels and tour operators have received cancellation requests. “It is worrying. Some hotels which were to host conferences have been asked to cancel the bookings. It is a big setback,” he said adding that a clear picture of the scenario will emerge only in the coming days.

“Usually, this time of the year witnesses increased domestic tourists footfall since the schools are closed for the summer vacations,” he said. Sijo said the reports on the social media platforms are to be blamed for the sad state of affairs. “Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp are abuzz with reports of the so-called ‘terror’. These posts present a grim picture of the state. All these are wrong information. The outbreak has affected only a particular region and not the entire state. Also, the government has taken steps to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

He said the travel operators have urged the government to contain the damage the false reports are causing the tourism industry. “We are in contact with the tour operators in other states and have informed them of the real situation here. Most of the enquiries are from Gujarat, Maharashtra and some North Eastern states,” he said.

Nandakumar K P, deputy director of tourism, said they have not received any information regarding the cancellations. “The scenario will be clear only after a few days. We have assured tourists that this is a localised outbreak and the government has been able to contain it effectively,” he said.