Home Specials

Nipah virus nips season plan of tour operators, hotels in Kerala

The Nipah virus scare has many tourists either cancelling or postponing their trips to the state, leaving the travel operators a worried lot. 

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks to keep the Nipah virus at bay while shopping at a supermarket at Perambra in Kozhikode | T P Sooraj

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the bats are sucking the juice out of the tourism industry in Kerala. The Nipah virus scare has many tourists either cancelling or postponing their trips to the state, leaving the travel operators a worried lot. According to Sijo Marvel, president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Kerala chapter, many hotels and tour operators have received cancellation requests. “It is worrying. Some hotels which were to host conferences have been asked to cancel the bookings. It is a big setback,” he said adding that a clear picture of the scenario will emerge only in the coming days. 

“Usually, this time of the year witnesses increased domestic tourists footfall since the schools are closed for the summer vacations,” he said. Sijo said the reports on the social media platforms are to be blamed for the sad state of affairs. “Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp are abuzz with reports of the so-called ‘terror’. These posts present a grim picture of the state. All these are wrong information. The outbreak has affected only a particular region and not the entire state. Also, the government has taken steps to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

He said the travel operators have urged the government to contain the damage the false reports are causing the tourism industry. “We are in contact with the tour operators in other states and have informed them of the real situation here. Most of the enquiries are from Gujarat, Maharashtra and some North Eastern states,” he said. 

Nandakumar K P, deputy director of tourism, said they have not received any information regarding the cancellations. “The scenario will be clear only after a few days. We have assured tourists that this is a localised outbreak and the government has been able to contain it effectively,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus IATO tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold