Home Specials

May pounds rain and surprise in Odisha

Between May 17 and 23, average rainfall in Odisha registered a 112 per cent excess.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters taken by surprise by a sudden downpour in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: May continues to baffle the weathermen. And why would it not? The two-hour pounding that Bhubaneswar received on Wednesday morning was enough to give a scare to most of the denizens. The City received close to 70 mm rain in two-hour period but the way the innocuous weather turned into a severe thunderstorm triggering massive lightning activity left people of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack scurrying for cover.

While the cloudy morning gave way to a severe thunderstorm, strong wind and deafening thunders were followed by heavy downpour leaving major roads submerged, low-lying residential areas flooded. Train movement was also hit after overhead electricity lines were snapped. Even a morning flight had to be diverted to Kolkata. A cloud mass formed over Odisha-West Bengal border was helped by incursion of moisture from Bay of Bengal.

The humid south-westerly and dry-hot north-westerly wind led to a convergence which intensified the clouding activity and helped by conditions at the lower atmosphere, it led to a thundershower, said Director, India Meteorological Department, Odisha, Sarat Chandra Sahu. The cloud movement became static over the Capital which is why it received the heavy showers. “The latent heat generated in the clouding process led to the thunderstorm activities which explain the lightning and thunder,” Sahu said.

Such has been the pattern for most part of May which has seen a considerable rise in the rainy days. According to available statistics, between May 17 and 23, average rainfall in Odisha this year stands at 28.4 mm against actual rainfall of 13.4 mm registering a 112 per cent excess. Between March 1 and May 23, the State has received over 147 mm rain against the normal of 116 m, an excess of 27 per cent.

Some of the districts have reported a staggering excess rainfall in the last week. Balasore, Bargarh and Bhadrak have reported an excess of 200 per cent whereas Gajapati, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi have registered an excess of 300 per cent. Deogarh recorded a 600 per cent excess over normal. Many attribute the deviation to climate change impacts.

An assessment of 2013-2017 shows that during March, the State reported deficit rainfall for at least three years. In April, the departure was negative for as many years as it was for May. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall was also recorded over north coastal Odisha including Bonth and Mahanga (90 mm), Jajpur (70 mm), Binjharpur, Balasore, Anandpur (50 mm) which showed rainfall activity was uniform across the State.

Traffic disrupted

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm on Wednesday affected road traffic as well as train services in the State. The rains inundated low-lying areas and submerged many roads. Vehicular movement was also disrupted in places such as  Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. Around half-a-dozen trains were cancelled, while about 10 were stranded at different stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Heavy rain Cuttack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day