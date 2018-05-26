Home Specials

Kerala: Doubling of police sub-divisions on the cards

If the police proposal gets the government nod, in the case of a sub-division with 16 stations, there will be two sub-divisions with eight stations each.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

police

Image for representational purpose only

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Operational difficulties arising from the government decision to entrust Circle Inspectors with the charge of police stations have prompted the Police Department to ask for a larger number of police sub-divisions.

As per the new proposal, details of which are with Express, the Police Department wants to double the number of sub-divisions from the current 60. For that is touted to help the Deputy Superintendents (DySPs) exercise a better control over police stations. About 203 police stations have so far got CIs as Station House Officers (SHO). In the remaining 279 stations, SHOs will be appointed soon. Earlier, Sub-Inspectors were in charge of individual stations while a CI monitored one or two stations.

After the new stipulation, CIs became heads of stations and the task of monitoring them fell on the DySPs.
With 12-16 stations coming under the jurisdiction of a rural DySP, the decision meant that the officer has to oversee literally the day-to-day activities of all stations. It is in this backdrop that the Police Department is suggesting the bifurcation of police sub-divisions.

If the police proposal gets the government nod, in the case of a sub-division with 16 stations, there will be two sub-divisions with eight stations each. State police chief Loknath Behera said the proposal will be submitted to the government once the order on the Inspectors is issued.

“The decision to have a senior officer as SHO has gone down well with the public,” Behera said.“But there are complaints from a section of officers because their workload has gone up. The remedy for their woes is to split the police sub-divisions so that each DySP can look after relatively smaller number of stations. This will improve law and order and crime investigation.”  He also said senior police officers should be attending to public issues than SIs with one or two years’ experience. Restructuring of sub-divisions, he said, is imperative.

“There are sub-divisions with an unimaginable number of stations. To manage those areas well and bring them under the eyes of senior officers, there needs to be restructuring of the sub-divisions,” he said. Several DySPs whom Express spoke to expressed their resentment over the increased workload after CIs were appointed as SHOs. “Sub-Inspectors were easily accessible to the people,” said a DySP.
“If people wanted a higher officer to attend to some grievance, CIs were there. But since CIs have been appointed as SHOs, they have no other option but to come to the DySP,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
police sub-divisions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch