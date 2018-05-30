Home Specials

Everything is transparent in Thuna, says IT wing SP

The online platform Thuna has been successful in enabling public to get GD entry certificates without any hassle.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police IT wing SP J Jayanath said, “Everything is transparent in the system. Once a person files a complaint, he gets a file number. He can also track the status of the complaint. People can also raise complaints against the police officers’ for inaction. We can track all official activities of police stations and police officers enabling the higher-ups to know who’s sitting on a file or so,” the officers said adding even arrests made by police stations should be updated in real-time basis in the online system, enabling the public to see who have been arrested on what charges.

The online platform Thuna has been successful in enabling public to get GD entry certificates without any hassle. Usually, people have to wait at the police stations for a long time requesting for GD certificates which are a must to report an accident with the insurance company.Police personnel sit on such applications and only provide the certificates after demanding money.

As Thuna has become active, once an accident is reported in a police station, the GD officer at the police station has to upload the details online within 24 hours. Public can download the certificate from the site without any hassle by entering the file number mentioned in the receipt.“It’s a must for all police stations to enter the GD details in the online system. This ensures that people get their requirement documents online,” the officers added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Police Thuna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners