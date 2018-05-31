Home Specials

Even boys who face sex abuse must get relief

In letters to all chief ministers, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi pointed out that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act is gender-neutral.

Published: 31st May 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 09:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked all state governments to amend their victim compensation schemes to include boys who have been sexually abused or exploited, on the lines of compensation provided to girl victims of sexual assault.

The development comes following a report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which highlighted that male survivors are often the most ignored and are not paid by states even for medical treatment.

“I have been informed by (the) NCPCR, which is mandated to monitor the implementation of POCSO Act that though 31 state governments have notified their victim compensation scheme under Rule 7, POCSO Rules, 2012, the disbursements of compensation has not been uniform,” Gandhi wrote in the letter on Tuesday.

She also asked CMs to issue directions to the departments concerned to make changes in schemes to provide funds, including interim compensation, to male victims of sexual assault.

Violated kids could turn women, child attackers
A preliminary analysis by the child rights’ commission, which studied male survivors of sexual abuse across the country, found a possible correlation between unresolved sexual trauma in boys and increasing violence on women and children.

A 2007 study by the WCD ministry found that 53.2% of children experienced sexual abuse. Of this, 52.9% were boys.

