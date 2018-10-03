Larsen & Toubro bags Rs 3,036-crore order to build terminal-2 of Bengaluru international airport

Home Specials

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said its buildings and factories business has won Rs 3,036-crore order from Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to construct terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

"The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of terminal-2, including the integration of services and utilities along with the airport's systems, support facilities and buildings," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The company said, once completed, the 2,55,000 square metre phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

L&T Construction is also currently constructing the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), apron and other auxiliary buildings at the Bengaluru Airport.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,232 apiece, down 1. 24 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

