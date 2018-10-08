NORKA-Roots lends a hand to domestic help

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nisha, a 32-year-old domestic help, now earns Rs12,000 a month for her full-time service at a government employee couple’s residence here.

An overseas job with better pay is her ultimate dream, but she does not know whom to approach. The NORKA-Roots, the state-run PSU for non-resident Keralites’ welfare, is envisaging a training programme aimed at equipping women like Nisha with the required technological and soft skills, and providing them placement abroad.

NORKA-Roots CEO K Harikrishnan Namboothiri said the domestic work sector abroad, especially in the West Asia, could provide employment to thousands of job- seeking women in the state. “We’re getting lot of enquiries, especially from the GCC countries. Recently we signed an agreement with Al-Durra, a manpower agency recognised by the Kuwait government, to recruit 500 domestic workers,” he said.

The training programme will be run in association with the Kudumbashree Mission.

“Their services are not limited to cooking and cleaning these days. The worker should be able to operate appliances like microwave, washing machine or vacuum cleaner,” he said.

KUDUMBASHREE Executive Director S Harikishore said the training module for domestic helps has been prepared in consultation with experts. “We have the expertise and professionals to conduct training in all districts. We can also identify potential candidates,” he said.

He said the project is in sync with Kudumbashree’s objective of women’s empowerment. “Roughly 60 per cent of Kudumbashree members are from economically disadvantaged families. A standard training will bring in professionalism and dignity of labour to the sector, both within and outside the country,” he said.

The average salary for a domestic help recruited through NORKA-Roots will be around Rs 25,000. It has received over 600 applications at present. A batch of 23 candidates is likely to fly to Kuwait soon. Officers said discussions are on with members of other GCC countries for similar tie-ups.

NORKA-Roots officers said the candidates will have the facility to contact them in case they face any problem at the workplace.