Since May 2018, unusually high levels of rain took over the state of Kerala. The devastation that ensued resembled that of the Great Flood of 99, costing several lives. As of August 30, the final death toll, declared by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stands at 483, and 15 people are missing.

The following timeline outlines some of the key events of the 2018 Kerala floods.