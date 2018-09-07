Love Commandos also sensitise couples

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Love Commandos provide the couples with legal services, shelter, protection and help them find employment.“We also sensitise the couples to their rights and involve police to ensure their safety. We organised two meetings in Kerala in the past two months. The next one will be held later this month in Thiruvananthapuram,” Kerala chief coordinator Anil Jose said, adding they are in the process of deploying 800 trained Love Commandos in Kerala to sensitise people to their rights and provide support to lovers who want to get married.

The group will also provide social security to those who have entered into a love marriage, inter-caste, inter-religious marriage or live-in relationship.Meanwhile, intelligence officers of state police said they have been monitoring the activities of the Love Commandos as a few Left-wing and religious radicals have managed to sneak into this group to carry out their activities.“We are monitoring their activities and verifying their background,” the officers said.