Love Commandos to the rescue when Cupid strikes

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was without much fanfare that a group of people launched the movement “Love Commandos” in Kerala in June. But since then, it has been flooded with calls from lovers seeking support to marry a man/woman of their choice against the will of families. Between June and August 2018, the Delhi-based NGO received over 500 calls from Kerala and handled 52 cases.

“There has been tremendous response to our initiative right from the start. We never expected that lovers wishing to get married in Kerala are under this much stress. We’ve been able to support a lot of people without being threatened or attacked by their family members,” said Love Commandos Kerala chief coordinator Anil Jose.

“Though Kerala boasts a socially and literarily progressive culture, things aren’t that rosy as it seems. Families go to any extent to prevent their wards from marrying people belonging to other religion or caste,” said Jose.